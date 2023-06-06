Move comes amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies
New Zealand will ban single-use vapes and tighten regulations on outlets to reduce harm for young people, health minister Ayesha Verrall has said.
All vaping devices sold in New Zealand will need to have removable or replaceable batteries, once regulations are in place later in 2023, she said on Tuesday in Wellington. Vapes will need child safety mechanisms and the government will not allow new outlets within 300m of schools or traditional indigenous Maori meeting houses...
New Zealand to ban single-use vapes
Brand names that may be enticing for young people will also be prohibited
