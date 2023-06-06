What the Independent Power Producers Office did for renewable energy, the WPO wants to do for water
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned that certain members of the Nato alliance are not taking their defence targets seriously enough, urging them to spend more to ward off any potential threats.
Speaking during a visit to Singapore, Kallas said that she was “very sad” some member nations think they can postpone an investment pledge to spend a minimum 2% of GDP on defence by next year. She supports lifting the floor to 2.5% of GDP to achieve a security posture that wouldn’t only serve as an appropriate deterrence, but also demonstrate Nato’s commitment to the US ahead of divisive presidential election in 2024...
Estonia’s PM urges Nato to boost defence spending amid potential threats
Kaja Kallas calls for higher defense spending among Nato allies, aiming for 2.5% of GDP, to enhance deterrence and showcase unity before the US’s 2024 presidential election
