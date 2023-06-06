What the Independent Power Producers Office did for renewable energy, the WPO wants to do for water
Emirates Airline is close to a substantial aircraft order of as many as 100 to 150 jets as it prepares to replace its fleet of Airbus SE A380 double-decker planes due to come offline early next decade, president Tim Clark says.
The airline was “close to doing something” that would involve buying more Airbus A350s and Boeing 777s, and “maybe” also Boeing’s smaller 787 Dreamliner, Clark told Bloomberg TV in Istanbul at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) AGM on Tuesday...
Emirates in the market for up to 150 jets
