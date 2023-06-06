News

Cathay’s fortunes begin to improve

Hong Kong’s flagship airline says it will not need to use a government bridge loan

06 June 2023 - 15:37 Danny Lee

Cathay Pacific Airways will pay an outstanding dividend of HK$1.52bn ($194m) to the Hong Kong government at the end of June, in another sign the carrier’s financial fortunes are turning the corner after Covid-19.

Hong Kong’s flagship airline also said it will not need to use a government HK$7.8bn bridge loan that is due to expire later this week. The outstanding dividend payment on the preference shares held by the Hong Kong government will be made on June 30, it added...

