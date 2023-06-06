Move comes amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies
The $2bn market for carbon offsets is heading for a huge reset, as a growing number of sovereign governments announce their intention to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders.
The details vary, but from Indonesia to Kenya to Honduras, the goals are the same: governments want to retain more of the benefits of emissions-reduction projects, whether as revenue or as credit towards their own national climate goals. ..
Carbon offset market faces a reset as governments pivot
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
