News

Carbon offset market faces a reset as governments pivot

Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 17:33 Natasha White and Ewa Krukowska

The $2bn market for carbon offsets is heading for a huge reset, as a growing number of sovereign governments announce their intention to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders.

The details vary, but from Indonesia to Kenya to Honduras, the goals are the same: governments want to retain more of the benefits of emissions-reduction projects, whether as revenue or as credit towards their own national climate goals. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.