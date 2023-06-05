US banks face 20% capital requirement hike as stability concerns mount

The collapse of smaller lenders has underscored the need to strengthen the industry, prompting upcoming rule proposals that may have weighty implications for large banks
Large US banks may face a 20% average increase in capital requirements from upcoming rule proposals as the collapse of several smaller lenders this year adds urgency to a push to bolster the industry’s financial strength, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The revised requirements could be proposed as early as June, and the specific increases will depend on lenders’ activities, according to the report, citing people the newspaper didn’t identify. Institutions with large trading businesses would take the biggest hit, while those heavily dependent on fee income could also face significant increases, the report said. ..
