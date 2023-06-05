Twitter's exit from voluntary code of practice to fight disinformation attracts EU scrutiny
Hybrid work wins over Wall Street and some would go as far as quitting rather than spend more time in the office.
That’s according to the latest Markets Live Pulse survey, which found that roughly one in two people who work in finance would change jobs — or already have — if their managers required them to spend more time in the office. More than half of the 1,585 respondents globally, which included 1,320 financial professionals and 265 retail investors, prefer a hybrid arrangement, while only about 20% favour working from the office. ..
Some finance workers would quit rather than spend more time in the office
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week
