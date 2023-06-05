Twitter's exit from voluntary code of practice to fight disinformation attracts EU scrutiny
PwC has identified 76 current or former partners associated with its tax leaks scandal, handing over their names to Australian legislators.
“We’ve heard the calls from our stakeholders to release the names of those who were responsible for confidentiality breaches and we’ve been working as quickly as possible to determine that and to disclose these names to the Senate per their request, and we have now done so,” PwC Australia acting CEO Kristin Stubbins said in a statement on Monday.
In an email to partners on Monday, first reported in the Australian Financial Review, Stubbins said former partners Michael Bersten, Peter Collins, Neil Fuller and Paul McNab were involved in breaching confidentiality. A spokesperson for PwC confirmed the names.
Stubbins added that the names of nine others who were placed on leave last week have been provided to a Senate committee and promised to take appropriate action. The firm also handed over a list of an additional 63 current or former partners and staff who received at least one email containing confidential information, noting those people may not have been aware of the confidentiality breach.
The Australian arm of the global consulting giant has been under pressure after revelations that a former senior partner obtained confidential tax policy information while advising the government and the firm then used it to advise global clients. The firm stands to lose millions of dollars in revenue due to its breach, as clients review their relationship with the consultant.
Last week, Australia’s largest pension fund said it is freezing all future contracts with the consulting firm after the scandal.
PwC hands over names of 76 partners to Australian legislators over tax leaks scandal
Former associates Michael Bersten, Peter Collins, Neil Fuller and Paul McNab were involved in breaching confidentiality, firm says
