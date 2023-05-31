Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
The psychological toll of Covid-19 lockdowns could lead some people to misremember the timing of recent events, according to a new study published by University of Aberdeen researchers.
The lapses were similar to distorted time perception observed among some prisoners, reads the study, conducted in 2022 and published in open-access journal Plus One...
Lockdowns scrambled our memories, study shows
