The EU wants tech companies to warn users about artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content that could lead to disinformation, as part of a voluntary code that Twitter left last month.
While new AI technologies “can be a force for good”, there are “dark sides” with “new risks and the potential for negative consequences for society”, Vera Jourova, a European Commission vice-president, said on Monday. “The new technologies raise fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.”..
EU says users should be alerted to all AI content
European Commission vice-president says AI can be used for good, but has a dark side
