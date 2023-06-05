News

EU says users should be alerted to all AI content

European Commission vice-president says AI can be used for good, but has a dark side

05 June 2023 - 16:53 Jillian Deutsch and Stephanie Bodoni

The EU wants tech companies to warn users about artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content that could lead to disinformation, as part of a voluntary code that Twitter left last month. 

While new AI technologies “can be a force for good”, there are “dark sides” with “new risks and the potential for negative consequences for society”, Vera Jourova, a European Commission vice-president, said on Monday. “The new technologies raise fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.”..

