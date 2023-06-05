Twitter's exit from voluntary code of practice to fight disinformation attracts EU scrutiny
ESG strategies have contributed to a serious decline in energy investments by focusing too much on divestment from fossil fuels and not enough on investment in renewable power sources, according to a senior researcher at Goldman Sachs.
“The focus on decarbonisation is correct, but I think it needs to be driven by more investment, not divestment,” Michele Della Vigna, Goldman’s head of natural resources research, said in an interview. “The key is to move away from divesting oil and gas towards more investment in renewables and in low carbon.” ..
ESG strategies contribute to a decline in energy investments, Goldman says
Goldman analyst estimates energy spending is now about 25% lower than it was between 2010 and 2014
