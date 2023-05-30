Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
Millennials have recently woken up to a tragic reality: we are barrelling towards middle age.
This transition is marked not only by random shooting pains in our knees but also by our rise through the corporate ranks and the accompanying desire to utter the phrase “kids these days”, while eye-rolling about the antics of Gen Z...
Entitled Gen Z brings fresh view on how labour should be used
New generation, which demands better boundaries and asks for more at a young age, is a force for good
