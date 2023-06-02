Turkish equities jumped on the news
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will appoint Mehmet Simsek as his new treasury and finance minister, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter, bringing back an advocate of conventional economics to shore up market confidence after his re-election victory.
Simsek, 56, is expected to normalise Turkey’s policies after years of unorthodox moves that resulted in runaway inflation and the lira sinking to record lows, the people said, asking not to be identified citing sensitivity of the matter...
Turkey’s Erdogan set to name Mehmet Simsek as finance minister
