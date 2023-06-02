Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun warned in May that the aerospace industry could suffer from supply disruptions for more than five years
The huge aircraft deals announced in 2023 — from Air India’s record 470-plane order in February to newcomer Riyadh Air building a large fleet from scratch — are testament to the optimism about a post-pandemic rebound.
But as the surge in travel meets a dearth of available jets, more airlines are scouring the globe for fill-in purchases to sidestep the endless wait lists for new aircraft...
Scavenger hunt for used planes gains pace as airlines vie for capacity
