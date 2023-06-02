Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun warned in May that the aerospace industry could suffer from supply disruptions for more than five years
A museum commemorating the Communist Party’s deadly crackdown on students in Tiananmen Square will open on Friday in New York City, two years after a similar venture in Hong Kong was forced to close.
The project is the brainchild of prominent Chinese dissidents including Wang Dan, who was one of the key student leaders involved in the democracy protests which ended in bloodshed...
Museum commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown opens in New York
Two years ago a similar venture in Hong Kong was forced to close
