News

Museum commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown opens in New York

Two years ago a similar venture in Hong Kong was forced to close

BL Premium
02 June 2023 - 12:05 Kari Lindberg

A museum commemorating the Communist Party’s deadly crackdown on students in Tiananmen Square will open on Friday in New York City, two years after a similar venture in Hong Kong was forced to close.

The project is the brainchild of prominent Chinese dissidents including Wang Dan, who was one of the key student leaders involved in the democracy protests which ended in bloodshed...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.