Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun warned in May that the aerospace industry could suffer from supply disruptions for more than five years
Asda and Wm Morrison are both in private hands, just as politicians scrutinise whether the sector is fuelling high prices
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Lululemon Athletica jumped after posting a strong start to the fiscal year and projecting a better-than-expected full-year outlook — a sign of robust demand for the company’s pricey activewear despite emerging consumer weakness.
Earnings and comparable sales surpassed analysts’ average estimate in the company’s first quarter. For the full year, Lululemon now expects revenue to be as high as $9.5bn (R185.2bn), compared with a prior estimate of as much as $9.4bn. Guidance for the second quarter also came in above analysts’ estimates...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Lululemon earnings beat analysts’ expectations
The activewear firm plans to open 30 to 35 stores outside the US this year, mostly in China
Lululemon Athletica jumped after posting a strong start to the fiscal year and projecting a better-than-expected full-year outlook — a sign of robust demand for the company’s pricey activewear despite emerging consumer weakness.
Earnings and comparable sales surpassed analysts’ average estimate in the company’s first quarter. For the full year, Lululemon now expects revenue to be as high as $9.5bn (R185.2bn), compared with a prior estimate of as much as $9.4bn. Guidance for the second quarter also came in above analysts’ estimates...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.