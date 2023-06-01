News

Lululemon earnings beat analysts’ expectations

The activewear firm plans to open 30 to 35 stores outside the US this year, mostly in China

BL Premium
02 June 2023 - 11:56 Olivia Rockeman

Lululemon Athletica jumped after posting a strong start to the fiscal year and projecting a better-than-expected full-year outlook — a sign of robust demand for the company’s pricey activewear despite emerging consumer weakness. 

Earnings and comparable sales surpassed analysts’ average estimate in the company’s first quarter. For the full year, Lululemon now expects revenue to be as high as $9.5bn (R185.2bn), compared with a prior estimate of as much as $9.4bn. Guidance for the second quarter also came in above analysts’ estimates...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.