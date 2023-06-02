The $10.6bn Swedbank Robur fund gained about 20% last month alone, and this year it’s up about 40%
The ESG fund with the biggest exposure to Nvidia has trounced much of the market, as bets on artificial intelligence transform the fortunes of portfolios promoting environmental, social and governance principles.
The $830m (R1.6bn) Nvidia stake held by Swedbank Robur Technology makes it the most exposed ESG-registered fund to the world’s most valuable chip company, according to the latest data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s in a universe of about 1,300 ESG funds that hold Nvidia, the data show. The $10.6bn Swedbank Robur fund gained about 20% last month alone, topping roughly 99% of peers. This year it’s up about 40%. ..
ESG fund with the biggest exposure to Nvidia soars
