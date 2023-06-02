Entry into new markets depends on countries removing restrictions
Two of the world’s top casino operators are laying the groundwork to potentially establish gambling facilities in Thailand as the industry looks to hedge against a deteriorating outlook in Macau.
Galaxy Entertainment Group and MGM Resorts International are studying the potential of opening casino resorts in the country, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Galaxy, the gaming, retail and hospitality group controlled by billionaire Lui Che-woo, is also exploring starting gaming operations in the United Arab Emirates, some of the people said...
Casino operators Galaxy and MGM eye Thailand and UAE
