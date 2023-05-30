Social media platform has struggled since the billionaire’s $44bn acquisition in October 2022
Asda and Wm Morrison are both in private hands, just as politicians scrutinise whether the sector is fuelling high prices
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Twitter is now worth just one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform, according to Fidelity, which recently marked down the value of its equity stake in the company.
Musk has acknowledged he overpaid for Twitter, which he bought for $44bn in October 2022, including $33.5bn in equity. More recently, he said Twitter is worth less than half what he paid for it. It’s unclear how Fidelity arrived at its valuation or whether it receives any non-public information from the company...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Twitter worth one-third of Musk’s purchase price, Fidelity says
Social media platform has struggled since the billionaire’s $44bn acquisition in October 2022
Twitter is now worth just one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform, according to Fidelity, which recently marked down the value of its equity stake in the company.
Musk has acknowledged he overpaid for Twitter, which he bought for $44bn in October 2022, including $33.5bn in equity. More recently, he said Twitter is worth less than half what he paid for it. It’s unclear how Fidelity arrived at its valuation or whether it receives any non-public information from the company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.