Hard currency holdings is written into the constitution of Switzerland
Asda and Wm Morrison are both in private hands, just as politicians scrutinise whether the sector is fuelling high prices
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Switzerland’s formerly cash-obsessed citizens are falling out of love with physical money.
About 36% of consumer transactions were settled using physical money in 2022, according to a Swiss National Bank survey published on Thursday. That compares with 43% in 2020 — when the pandemic was raging, discouraging the use of cash — and 70% in 2017. Another 33% were settled with debit cards, 13% using credit cards and 11% via mobile payment apps...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Swiss fall out of love with cash
Hard currency holdings is written into the constitution of Switzerland
Switzerland’s formerly cash-obsessed citizens are falling out of love with physical money.
About 36% of consumer transactions were settled using physical money in 2022, according to a Swiss National Bank survey published on Thursday. That compares with 43% in 2020 — when the pandemic was raging, discouraging the use of cash — and 70% in 2017. Another 33% were settled with debit cards, 13% using credit cards and 11% via mobile payment apps...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.