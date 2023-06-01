News

Swiss fall out of love with cash

Hard currency holdings is written into the constitution of Switzerland

01 June 2023 - 15:55 Bastian Benrath

Switzerland’s formerly cash-obsessed citizens are falling out of love with physical money. 

About 36% of consumer transactions were settled using physical money in 2022, according to a Swiss National Bank survey published on Thursday. That compares with 43% in 2020 — when the pandemic was raging, discouraging the use of cash — and 70% in 2017. Another 33% were settled with debit cards, 13% using credit cards and 11% via mobile payment apps...

