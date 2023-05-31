EU subsidies have doubled demand for animal-fat biodiesel over a decade
Asda and Wm Morrison are both in private hands, just as politicians scrutinise whether the sector is fuelling high prices
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
HSBC Holdings has added its name to the list of banks looking to expand into a fast-growing corner of an environmental, social & governance (ESG) debt market that has so far been dominated by Credit Suisse Group.
London-based HSBC is in active talks with partners to structure new “debt-for-nature” swaps in countries in which it already has a presence, Farnam Bidgoli, the bank’s MD and global head of ESG solutions, told Bloomberg...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HSBC aims to expand into ESG market
The bank is in talks to structure ‘debt-for-nature’ swaps in countries in which it has a presence
HSBC Holdings has added its name to the list of banks looking to expand into a fast-growing corner of an environmental, social & governance (ESG) debt market that has so far been dominated by Credit Suisse Group.
London-based HSBC is in active talks with partners to structure new “debt-for-nature” swaps in countries in which it already has a presence, Farnam Bidgoli, the bank’s MD and global head of ESG solutions, told Bloomberg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.