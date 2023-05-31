News

HSBC aims to expand into ESG market

The bank is in talks to structure ‘debt-for-nature’ swaps in countries in which it has a presence

01 June 2023 - 16:15 Natasha White

HSBC Holdings has added its name to the list of banks looking to expand into a fast-growing corner of an environmental, social & governance (ESG) debt market that has so far been dominated by Credit Suisse Group.

London-based HSBC is in active talks with partners to structure new “debt-for-nature” swaps in countries in which it already has a presence, Farnam Bidgoli, the bank’s MD and global head of ESG solutions, told Bloomberg...

