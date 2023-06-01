EU subsidies have doubled demand for animal-fat biodiesel over a decade
Europe’s airlines are quickly tying up the supply of available animal fats to produce biofuels, creating unintended ecological knock-on hazards that include a surge in palm-oil production, according to a new report.
A flight from Paris to New York powered solely by waste biofuels such as animal fats requires some 8,800 dead pigs, according to sustainable transportation advocacy group Transport & Environment (T&E), which commissioned the research...
Flights fuelled with pig fat risk pushing up output of palm oil
