In the past 12 months, a cluster of neighbouring countries have overturned laws criminalising consensual sex between same-sex partners.
The Caribbean island nations of Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis and Barbados all recently repealed “buggery” or “sodomy” laws. Two more in the region could follow, as courts in St Lucia and Grenada weigh the legality of their sex bans. If they follow suit, they would have successfully halved the number of countries with such laws in the Commonwealth Caribbean in less than a decade. ..
Caribbean island nations are repealing colonial laws penalising same-sex relations
A huge, monumental shift occurred in a relatively short number of years, says the head of a human rights group
