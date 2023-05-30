News

Transnet makes plans to allow private firms to run trains on vital freight lines

Transnet also expects to form partnerships with private operators at the Durban Pier 2 Container Terminal and at the Ngqura Container Terminal

31 May 2023 - 11:23 Antony Sguazzin

Transnet is pushing ahead with plans to boost private participation in SA’s ports and freight-rail networks as the state-owned logistics company’s operational performance deteriorates.

By the end of October it plans to create an infrastructure manager to allow private companies to run trains on key freight tracks, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said, said in a statement on Tuesday. Those rail lines move cars, metals and coal to ports and import fuel and automotive parts...

