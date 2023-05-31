News

There will be less trade with China, but it will not be a ‘decoupling’, Jamie Dimon says

JPMorgan is hosting more than 2,500 guests from 37 countries at its two-day summit in China

31 May 2023 - 10:42 Agency Staff

Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan Chase will be in China in both good and bad times, remaining committed to doing business in the Communist Party-ruled nation as political tension grows. 

Echoing comments made by US officials, the CEO of the largest US bank said on Wednesday that he doesn’t foresee a decoupling between the West and China, while acknowledging that the situation is “far more complex now”...

