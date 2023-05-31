Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies
Asda and Wm Morrison are both in private hands, just as politicians scrutinise whether the sector is fuelling high prices
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Private companies are expected to add more than 4 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024 as the government accelerates efforts to increase private sector participation in its power, rail and water industries.
Presentations released on Tuesday by Operation Vulindlela, a unit run by the presidency and the National Treasury that aims to remove blockages to investment, show the measures the state is taking in a bid to compensate for the deteriorating performances of state-run companies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Private companies to add 4GW to grid by end-2024
Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies
Private companies are expected to add more than 4 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024 as the government accelerates efforts to increase private sector participation in its power, rail and water industries.
Presentations released on Tuesday by Operation Vulindlela, a unit run by the presidency and the National Treasury that aims to remove blockages to investment, show the measures the state is taking in a bid to compensate for the deteriorating performances of state-run companies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.