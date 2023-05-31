News

Private companies to add 4GW to grid by end-2024

Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies

31 May 2023 - 15:17 Antony Sguazzin and Rene Vollgraaff

Private companies are expected to add more than 4 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024 as the government accelerates efforts to increase private sector participation in its power, rail and water industries.

Presentations released on Tuesday by Operation Vulindlela, a unit run by the presidency and the National Treasury that aims to remove blockages to investment, show the measures the state is taking in a bid to compensate for the deteriorating performances of state-run companies...

