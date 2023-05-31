Amid geopolitical tensions, the billionaire meets with Chinese officials, reinforcing the intertwined interests of China and the US and expressing the EV maker’s intent to expand further into the ...
Tesla’s Elon Musk met more government officials on the second day of his trip to China, having opened his first visit since before the pandemic by emphasising the importance of maintaining ties with the nation.
The billionaire met with Jin Zhuanglong, China’s minister for industry and information technology, in Beijing on Wednesday. The pair exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs), according to a statement from the ministry. ..
Musk affirms Tesla’s commitment to China during state meetings
