Eskom’s diesel costs more than double as breakdowns intensify

State-owned company spent R21.4bn on the fuel in year to end-March

31 May 2023 - 13:05 Paul Burkhardt

Eskom’s costs to run its diesel-powered units more than doubled as its fleet of coal-fired plants experienced frequent breakdowns.

The state-owned company paid R21.4bn in the 12 months to end-March, compared with R10bn rand a year earlier to operate the open-cycle gas turbines intended to run during peak-demand periods, National Treasury said in a presentation to MPS on Tuesday...

