US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Wednesday a Chinese pilot’s “dangerous action” in a close encounter with an American aircraft underscored the need for regular communications between senior US and Chinese officials.
“The most dangerous thing is not to communicate and as a result to have a misunderstanding and miscommunication,” Blinken said at a press conference in Sweden. “While we have a real competition with China, we also want to make sure that doesn’t veer into conflict and the most important starting point for that are regular lines of communication.”..
Blinken says Chinese pilot’s ‘dangerous action’ shows need for dialogue
Beijing rejects Lloyd Austin’s request to meet his Chinese counterpart at Singapore conference
