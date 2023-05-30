Toyota and Daimler to merge their Japanese truck operations

Frankfurt-based bank says it hired nearly 50 industry coverage dealmakers and product experts this year
Toyota Motor and Daimler Truck have agreed to merge their truck manufacturing subsidiaries, Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, to boost margins and develop new technologies such as alternative fuels and autonomous driving.
The four companies signed a memorandum of understanding to bring Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso into a single company, jointly owned by Toyota and Daimler Truck, according to a statement on Tuesday. Combined, they would have about ¥2.2-trillion ($15.7bn) in sales, based on results from their latest fiscal years, with a total of roughly 45,000 employees. ..
