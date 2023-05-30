Auditing firm under fire after revelations of government tax policy leak
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
The Australian treasury will examine its use of PwC as its internal auditor given the public perception of the firm at the centre of a tax scandal.
Appearing before a senate committee in Canberra Tuesday, secretary to the treasury Steven Kennedy faced questions about the appropriateness of PwC Australia’s A$985,000 ($645,000) contract, which runs until the end of the year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tax scandal makes Australian treasury scrutinise using PwC services
The Australian treasury will examine its use of PwC as its internal auditor given the public perception of the firm at the centre of a tax scandal.
Appearing before a senate committee in Canberra Tuesday, secretary to the treasury Steven Kennedy faced questions about the appropriateness of PwC Australia’s A$985,000 ($645,000) contract, which runs until the end of the year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.