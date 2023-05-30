News

Second court says Japan not recognising same-sex marriage violates constitution

Couples have brought a series of lawsuits in a bid for change, but results have been mixed

30 May 2023 - 17:01 Ryotaro Nakamaru

A court in central Japan ruled that the country’s lack of recognition for same-sex marriage violates the constitution, local media reported, the second such decision that could add pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to give more rights to LGBTQ couples.

The Nagoya district court on Tuesday sided with a gay couple that argued they do not have equal treatment under the law because of their inability to wed, according to public broadcaster NHK and other news outlets. The presiding judge rejected a demand by the plaintiffs, who are both in their 30s, for the state to pay damages, the reports said...

