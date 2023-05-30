Frankfurt-based bank says it hired nearly 50 industry coverage dealmakers and product experts this year
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
A court in central Japan ruled that the country’s lack of recognition for same-sex marriage violates the constitution, local media reported, the second such decision that could add pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to give more rights to LGBTQ couples.
The Nagoya district court on Tuesday sided with a gay couple that argued they do not have equal treatment under the law because of their inability to wed, according to public broadcaster NHK and other news outlets. The presiding judge rejected a demand by the plaintiffs, who are both in their 30s, for the state to pay damages, the reports said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Second court says Japan not recognising same-sex marriage violates constitution
Couples have brought a series of lawsuits in a bid for change, but results have been mixed
A court in central Japan ruled that the country’s lack of recognition for same-sex marriage violates the constitution, local media reported, the second such decision that could add pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to give more rights to LGBTQ couples.
The Nagoya district court on Tuesday sided with a gay couple that argued they do not have equal treatment under the law because of their inability to wed, according to public broadcaster NHK and other news outlets. The presiding judge rejected a demand by the plaintiffs, who are both in their 30s, for the state to pay damages, the reports said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.