Frankfurt-based bank says it hired nearly 50 industry coverage dealmakers and product experts this year
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
A new tax aimed at Denmark’s richest may fall short because many of the wealthy targets will be able to avoid it by reclassifying their income, according to the state’s fiscal watchdog.
The government’s draft proposal to add an extra 5% tax on annual incomes exceeding 2.5-million kroner ($360,000) can be sidestepped by about a third of those it is levied on, the Economic Councils, also dubbed the Wise Men, said in a report on Tuesday. As majority owners in assets they will be able to reclassify income into dividends from wages and thereby escape the tax, the adviser said. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
New Danish tax law may fail in its aim
An extra 5% tax on annual incomes can be sidestepped by about a third of those it is levied on
A new tax aimed at Denmark’s richest may fall short because many of the wealthy targets will be able to avoid it by reclassifying their income, according to the state’s fiscal watchdog.
The government’s draft proposal to add an extra 5% tax on annual incomes exceeding 2.5-million kroner ($360,000) can be sidestepped by about a third of those it is levied on, the Economic Councils, also dubbed the Wise Men, said in a report on Tuesday. As majority owners in assets they will be able to reclassify income into dividends from wages and thereby escape the tax, the adviser said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.