New Danish tax law may fail in its aim

An extra 5% tax on annual incomes can be sidestepped by about a third of those it is levied on

30 May 2023 - 15:56 Christian Wienberg

A new tax aimed at Denmark’s richest may fall short because many of the wealthy targets will be able to avoid it by reclassifying their income, according to the state’s fiscal watchdog.

The government’s draft proposal to add an extra 5% tax on annual incomes exceeding 2.5-million kroner ($360,000) can be sidestepped by about a third of those it is levied on, the Economic Councils, also dubbed the Wise Men, said in a report on Tuesday. As majority owners in assets they will be able to reclassify income into dividends from wages and thereby escape the tax, the adviser said. ..

