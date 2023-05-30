Deutsche Bank on spree to poach M&A veterans from its peers

Frankfurt-based bank says it hired nearly 50 industry coverage dealmakers and product experts this year
Deutsche Bank sees the slump in mergers and acquisitions as an opening to boost ranks and take back some market share from Wall Street rivals.
The German giant has signed on M&A veterans from peers including Bank of America Corp, Credit Suisse Group, Lazard and Citigroup over the past couple of months, and wants to continue hiring more, said Fabrizio Campelli, who oversees the investment bank and the commercial banking division. ..
