A very Japanese scandal

A flood of criticism over a scandal that might barely raise eyebrows in many countries forced Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to fire his son and raised new doubts about the timing of the next general election.
Images taken at the prime minister’s residence show Shotaro Kishida, who has been working as his father’s secretary, standing with others official on an ornate red-carpeted staircase used to take official portraits of cabinet ministers. In another, a man who doesn’t appear to be Shotaro is lying on the stairs, holding what may be a drink. ..
