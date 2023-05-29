News

Xiaomi aims to regain market share in India

The tech giant has contracted an Indian firm to make its bluetooth neckband earphones

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 16:13 Sankalp Phartiyal

Xiaomi is deepening local sourcing in India, where the Chinese smartphone company seeks to regain market share it lost amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and stiff competition.

Xiaomi contracted home-grown Optiemus Electronics to make its bluetooth neckband earphones — the first time an Indian supplier will make an audio product for the Beijing-based tech giant, Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India, said in an interview...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.