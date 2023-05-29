CEO Jensen Huang in Taiwan presentation unveils a new batch of products and services tied to AI
Xiaomi is deepening local sourcing in India, where the Chinese smartphone company seeks to regain market share it lost amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and stiff competition.
Xiaomi contracted home-grown Optiemus Electronics to make its bluetooth neckband earphones — the first time an Indian supplier will make an audio product for the Beijing-based tech giant, Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India, said in an interview...
Xiaomi aims to regain market share in India
The tech giant has contracted an Indian firm to make its bluetooth neckband earphones
