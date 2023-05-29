Many countries allow for the confiscation of possessions that are the proceeds of crime, with a high bar for proving that in court
A few weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, then-UK transport minister Grant Shapps used TikTok to show off a 192-foot blue superyacht, the Phi, owned by a wealthy Russian businessman that the British government had just impounded at a London dock. It was a vivid display of Western sanctions designed to squeeze Russia’s economy, and Russians’ wealth. One thing Shapps couldn’t do was step on board. That is because, by law, the UK had not seized the vessel, just frozen its ownership status to ensure the owner could not use it either. The same situation applies to hundreds of billions of dollar worth of sanctioned Russian property, which, if seized and sold by Western governments, could help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
What is the difference between freezing and seizing?..
Why few frozen Russian assets have been seized
