US authorities have still not ordered removal of risky ingredients that give chemical lotions and sprays their protective power
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Productivity growth, or the ability to produce more per hour, is supposed to make everyone richer. The idea is that greater productivity allows companies to make more money, which workers and owners share through higher wages and more valuable businesses.
But since the 1980s, productivity gains have gone almost exclusively to executives and owners of companies, leaving average workers behind and fuelling the widest wage and wealth gaps on record...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Only owners and executives stand to benefit from higher AI productivity
Productivity growth, or the ability to produce more per hour, is supposed to make everyone richer. The idea is that greater productivity allows companies to make more money, which workers and owners share through higher wages and more valuable businesses.
But since the 1980s, productivity gains have gone almost exclusively to executives and owners of companies, leaving average workers behind and fuelling the widest wage and wealth gaps on record...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.