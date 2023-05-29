News

Nvidia CEO Huang says world at tipping point of new computing era

WPP partnership will streamline the creation of advertising content and promises to make ads cheaper

29 May 2023 - 17:42 Ian King and Debby Wu

In a two-hour presentation in Taiwan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new batch of products and services tied to artificial intelligence (AI), looking to capitalise on a frenzy that has made his company the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

The wide-ranging line-up includes a new robotics design, gaming capabilities, advertising services and a networking technology. Perhaps most central to his ambitions, Huang took the wraps off an AI supercomputer platform called DGX GH200 that will help tech companies create successors to ChatGPT. Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google are expected to be among the first users...

