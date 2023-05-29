CEO Jensen Huang in Taiwan presentation unveils a new batch of products and services tied to AI
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
In a two-hour presentation in Taiwan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new batch of products and services tied to artificial intelligence (AI), looking to capitalise on a frenzy that has made his company the world’s most valuable chipmaker.
The wide-ranging line-up includes a new robotics design, gaming capabilities, advertising services and a networking technology. Perhaps most central to his ambitions, Huang took the wraps off an AI supercomputer platform called DGX GH200 that will help tech companies create successors to ChatGPT. Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google are expected to be among the first users...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nvidia CEO Huang says world at tipping point of new computing era
WPP partnership will streamline the creation of advertising content and promises to make ads cheaper
In a two-hour presentation in Taiwan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new batch of products and services tied to artificial intelligence (AI), looking to capitalise on a frenzy that has made his company the world’s most valuable chipmaker.
The wide-ranging line-up includes a new robotics design, gaming capabilities, advertising services and a networking technology. Perhaps most central to his ambitions, Huang took the wraps off an AI supercomputer platform called DGX GH200 that will help tech companies create successors to ChatGPT. Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google are expected to be among the first users...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.