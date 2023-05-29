CEO Jensen Huang in Taiwan presentation unveils a new batch of products and services tied to AI
India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp aims to invest 1-trillion rupees ($12.1bn) by 2030 in a bid to balance its fossil fuel-heavy energy portfolio with green projects.
The state-controlled driller that produces more than half the nation’s oil and gas plans to grow its renewable power portfolio to 10,000 megawatts by 2030 from 189 megawatts at the end of March, chair Arun Kumar Singh told reporters on Monday in Mumbai. It will also focus on using clean energy to produce ammonia and other technologies that can offer around-the-clock generation...
India’s top oil explorer to invest big
Company bidding to balance its fossil fuel-heavy energy portfolio with green projects
