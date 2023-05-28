News

US deal reached to raise debt ceiling after weeks of bitter talks

Biden and McCarthy seal the agreement

28 May 2023 - 16:39 Josh Wingrove, Jennifer Jacobs and Erik Wasson

White House and Republican negotiators reached a tentative deal late on Saturday to raise the US debt ceiling and avert a default that threatened to send tremors through the global economy. 

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who sealed the agreement during a 90-minute phone call, must now shepherd the framework to final legislative passage over the objections of hardliners in both parties. ..

