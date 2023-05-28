In the secondary market, buyers still outstrip sellers of the popstar’s concert tickets.
For Taylor Swift fans, 52 concerts in massive football stadiums were never going to be enough to satisfy their pent-up demand to watch the superstar perform live for the first time since 2018. Some 14-million people flocked to Ticketmaster in hopes of scoring seats. The majority were unsuccessful.
With Swift’s Eras Tour in full swing, millions of fans have bartered or used secondary markets in their quest for tickets...
Taylor Swift fans demonstrate Swiftonomics
