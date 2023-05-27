Biden and McCarthy seal the agreement, but there's still more to do
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Africa’s largest asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation, is backing a possible bid led by the former CEO of Telkom for a 35% stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company, according to informed slources.
The PIC, which manages more than R2.5-trillion in assets, is in talks to team up with Sipho Maseko’s investment vehicle Afrifund and Mauritius-based Axian Telecom in a potential offer for the stake in the partly state-owned company, say the sources, who asked not to be identified because the plans are not public. The 35% stake could also be combined with the PIC’s current shareholding to boost the overall holding of the group, they say. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PIC joins Afrifund and Axian in bid for 35% Telkom stake
Public Investment Corporation backs former Telkom CEO’s bid for stake in SA’s third-largest mobile phone company
Africa’s largest asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation, is backing a possible bid led by the former CEO of Telkom for a 35% stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company, according to informed slources.
The PIC, which manages more than R2.5-trillion in assets, is in talks to team up with Sipho Maseko’s investment vehicle Afrifund and Mauritius-based Axian Telecom in a potential offer for the stake in the partly state-owned company, say the sources, who asked not to be identified because the plans are not public. The 35% stake could also be combined with the PIC’s current shareholding to boost the overall holding of the group, they say. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.