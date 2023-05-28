News

Erdogan declared winner in Turkey’s presidential election

His victory raises the prospect of more friction with Western governments and international investors

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 22:33 Selcan Hacaoglu, Beril Akman and Firat Kozok

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday sealed an election victory that appeared unlikely just weeks ago, raising the prospect of more friction with Western governments and international investors.

The country’s longest-serving leader prevailed 52.1% to 47.9% in a runoff vote on Sunday against opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu to take his rule well into a third decade, based on results with almost all the ballots counted. Erdogan appeared on top of a bus in Istanbul and thanked Turks for keeping him in power. “The winner of today is Turkey only,” he said...

