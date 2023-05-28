US authorities have still not ordered removal of risky ingredients that give chemical lotions and sprays their protective power
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday sealed an election victory that appeared unlikely just weeks ago, raising the prospect of more friction with Western governments and international investors.
The country’s longest-serving leader prevailed 52.1% to 47.9% in a runoff vote on Sunday against opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu to take his rule well into a third decade, based on results with almost all the ballots counted. Erdogan appeared on top of a bus in Istanbul and thanked Turks for keeping him in power. “The winner of today is Turkey only,” he said...
Erdogan declared winner in Turkey’s presidential election
His victory raises the prospect of more friction with Western governments and international investors
