Intel risks being left behind as Nvidia ups AI lead

Nvidia gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in AI is resulting in a sales boost

27 May 2023 - 07:24 Ian King and Ryan Vlastelica

Nvidia gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in artificial intelligence is resulting in a sales boost. Nearly lost in the euphoria that the chipmaker set in motion, however, was a warning that not all are going to join in the feast.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO , described what he sees as a shift taking place within the world’s data centres as companies rushing to add AI computing power are shifting spending to the type of gear made by Nvidia and away from Intel’s most profitable revenue stream, data centre processors. ..

