Nvidia gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in AI is resulting in a sales boost
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Nvidia gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in artificial intelligence is resulting in a sales boost. Nearly lost in the euphoria that the chipmaker set in motion, however, was a warning that not all are going to join in the feast.
Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO , described what he sees as a shift taking place within the world’s data centres as companies rushing to add AI computing power are shifting spending to the type of gear made by Nvidia and away from Intel’s most profitable revenue stream, data centre processors. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Intel risks being left behind as Nvidia ups AI lead
Nvidia gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in AI is resulting in a sales boost
Nvidia gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in artificial intelligence is resulting in a sales boost. Nearly lost in the euphoria that the chipmaker set in motion, however, was a warning that not all are going to join in the feast.
Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO , described what he sees as a shift taking place within the world’s data centres as companies rushing to add AI computing power are shifting spending to the type of gear made by Nvidia and away from Intel’s most profitable revenue stream, data centre processors. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.