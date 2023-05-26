BA scrapped 128 services on Thursday and another 35 on Friday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware
Republican and White House negotiators are moving closer to an agreement to raise the debt limit and cap federal spending for two years, according to people familiar with the matter, as time grows short to avert a catastrophic US default.
The two sides have narrowed differences in talks over recent days, according to the people, though the details agreed to are tentative and a final accord is still not in hand. The two sides have yet to agree on the amount of the cap...
US edges closer to debt deal
Republican and White House negotiators are said to be moving closer to an agreement to raise the debt limit and cap federal spending for two years
