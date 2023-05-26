BA scrapped 128 services on Thursday and another 35 on Friday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware
The former president is a thoroughgoing drag on the party’s chances in a presidential election
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Countries from Asia to Latin America are snapping up natural gas cargoes as prices slump, helping replace more polluting fuels while easing cost pressures on the economy.
Liquefied natural gas rates have dipped below fuel oil, encouraging its use in power generation. From Thailand and Bangladesh to Colombia, emerging markets were the biggest buyers in the spot market for a second straight quarter earlier this year, according to BloombergNEF. Vietnam and the Philippines recently bought their first ever LNG shipments...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Poorer countries snap up cheap LNG as prices slump
Liquefied natural gas rates have dipped below fuel oil, encouraging its use in power generation
Countries from Asia to Latin America are snapping up natural gas cargoes as prices slump, helping replace more polluting fuels while easing cost pressures on the economy.
Liquefied natural gas rates have dipped below fuel oil, encouraging its use in power generation. From Thailand and Bangladesh to Colombia, emerging markets were the biggest buyers in the spot market for a second straight quarter earlier this year, according to BloombergNEF. Vietnam and the Philippines recently bought their first ever LNG shipments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.