Poorer countries snap up cheap LNG as prices slump

Liquefied natural gas rates have dipped below fuel oil, encouraging its use in power generation

BL Premium
26 May 2023 - 13:50 Anna Shiryaevskaya, Stephen Stapczynski and Ann Koh

 Countries from Asia to Latin America are snapping up natural gas cargoes as prices slump, helping replace more polluting fuels while easing cost pressures on the economy.

Liquefied natural gas rates have dipped below fuel oil, encouraging its use in power generation. From Thailand and Bangladesh to Colombia, emerging markets were the biggest buyers in the spot market for a second straight quarter earlier this year, according to BloombergNEF. Vietnam and the Philippines recently bought their first ever LNG shipments...

