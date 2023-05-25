Former Trump campaign strategist Bannon charged over border wall fraud

Steve Bannon will go on trial in New York next May on state charges that he defrauded contributors to a fund to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Former Donald Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon will go on trial in New York next May on state charges that he defrauded contributors to a fund to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Bannon’s criminal trial will follow that of the former president, on unrelated charges, in quick succession and in the run-up to next year’s presidential election, in which Trump is seeking to regain the White House...
