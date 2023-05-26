BA scrapped 128 services on Thursday and another 35 on Friday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware
The former president is a thoroughgoing drag on the party’s chances in a presidential election
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
British Airways was forced to cancel more of its short-haul flights from Heathrow on Friday after a computer outage that knocked out parts of its service on Thursday, just as UK travellers prepare for one of the busiest travel periods with school half-term holidays and an extended weekend.
“While the vast majority of our flights continue to operate today, we have cancelled some of our short-haul flights from Heathrow due to the knock-on effect of a technical issue that we experienced yesterday,” the airline said in a statement. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
British Airways cancels more short-haul flights from Heathrow after computer glitch
BA scrapped 128 services on Thursday and another 35 on Friday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware
British Airways was forced to cancel more of its short-haul flights from Heathrow on Friday after a computer outage that knocked out parts of its service on Thursday, just as UK travellers prepare for one of the busiest travel periods with school half-term holidays and an extended weekend.
“While the vast majority of our flights continue to operate today, we have cancelled some of our short-haul flights from Heathrow due to the knock-on effect of a technical issue that we experienced yesterday,” the airline said in a statement. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.