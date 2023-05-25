A bulk carrier that briefly ran aground in the Suez Canal was refloated, clearing a disruption to one of the world’s most vital waterways.
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
The Xin Hai Tong 23 was successfully lifted at 7.40am local time, according to a message posted to Twitter by Leth Agencies, a company that provides services for the passage. The ship halted some traffic on the canal when it ran aground earlier in the day, but the Suez Canal Authority said traffic is back to normal in both directions. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Xin Hai Tong 23 refloated after running aground in Suez Canal
The vessel is roughly half the length of the 400m-long Ever Given, a huge container ship that blocked the Suez in 2021
A bulk carrier that briefly ran aground in the Suez Canal was refloated, clearing a disruption to one of the world’s most vital waterways.
The Xin Hai Tong 23 was successfully lifted at 7.40am local time, according to a message posted to Twitter by Leth Agencies, a company that provides services for the passage. The ship halted some traffic on the canal when it ran aground earlier in the day, but the Suez Canal Authority said traffic is back to normal in both directions. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.